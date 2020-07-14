Skip to site footer
Recreate Ambrose's Man United classic to win a signed Palace shirt!

3 Hours ago

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Of course you do.

We’re running a new online half-time challenge for the club’s game against Manchester United on Thursday evening and need you to join in!

We want young fans to send us videos of them recreating Darren Ambrose's thunderbolt from 35-yards out against Manchester United in 2011 to be in with a chance of winning a signed shirt.

All you have to do is stitch, duet or react to this video on Crystal Palace’s TikTok and Darren will watch all the best entries to decide who wins!

The deadline for your entries is 23:59 tonight (Tuesday, 14th July). So let’s see what you’ve got and send us your videos here! 

For full terms and conditions, please click here.


