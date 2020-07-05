Skip to site footer
Recreate Benteke's Chelsea classic to win a signed Palace shirt!

5 July 2020

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Of course you do.

We’re running a new online half-time challenge for the club’s game against Chelsea tomorrow evening and need you to join in!

We want young fans to send us videos of them recreating Christian Benteke’s classic chip against Chelsea in 2017 to be in with a chance of winning a signed shirt.

All you have to do is stitch, duet or react to this video on Crystal Palace’s TikTok and Christian will watch all the best entries to decide who wins!

The deadline for your entries is this afternoon (Monday, 6th July). So let’s see what you’ve got and send us your videos here

For full terms and conditions, please click here.

