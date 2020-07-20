Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson compares Mitchell with AWB and suggests he could have played more

Just now

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, manager Roy Hodgson discussed full-back, Tyrick Mitchell, who receives his first Premier League start this evening at the age of 20.

First Team

Team news: Wolves v Crystal Palace with Mitchell and Schlupp in starting XI

1 Hour ago

Hodgson smiled, and drew a small comparison with renowned Academy graduate, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, when asked if Wolves is a tough test for a Development prospect.

He said: "The last time we put a full-back in from the Academy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, that was against Tottenham [Hotspur], and he's come out of it all pretty well.

"We're hoping Tyrick can do the same. He's been around the first-team squad really for a year, albeit he lost a lot of time this season through injury. He would have featured more often I think had he not been injured so much.

"But he's been fit for the period before the lockdown, during the lockdown and after the lockdown. So I should think he's champing at the bit to get out there tonight and test himself out."

Hodgson also includes Development prospects Sam Woods, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick and 17-year-old John-Kymani Gordon in his squad tonight.

READ NEXT: Meet Palace's Development prospect: Tyrick Mitchell

How to follow - Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

TEAM NEWS: Two bold changes as youth fills squad v Wolves

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has made two enforced - but significant - changes to his starting XI to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Spin the wheel for exclusive discounts in the Palace Club Shop!

5 Hours ago

Over the next 10 weeks, we’re offering fans the chance enjoy great deals in the Crystal Palace Club Shop, simply by spinning our retail wheel and seeing what products they can save on!

Read full article

Programme

Extended Hodgson interview, Vaesen and Bright all feature in bumper final programme of the season

11 Hours ago

It's not too late to pre-order the matchday programme for this Sunday's clash v Tottenham Hotspur, ensuring you can kick start your red and blue routine on the morning of the game.

Read full article

Club News

Brush-up your pre-match chat with these top Wolves facts

19 July 2020

Ahead of Crystal Palace's penultimate match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, brush-up on your pre-game knowledge with the top facts below.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

TEAM NEWS: Two bold changes as youth fills squad v Wolves

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has made two enforced - but significant - changes to his starting XI to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Milivojevic may miss Wolves clash

19 July 2020

Roy Hodgson has revealed that captain Luka Milivojevic will need assessing before Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson offers Wolves analysis and viewpoint on recent results

19 July 2020

Speaking in his penultimate pre-match press conference of the season, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson discussed Wolverhampton Wanderers and his own side's recent results, offering his opinion on...

Read full article

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's United clash

16 July 2020

Free highlights of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United yesterday are now available to watch in full via Palace TV.

Read full article

View more