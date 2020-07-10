Skip to site footer
Hodgson issues prediction for Palace's Villa clash

Roy Hodgson has warned that Aston Villa will be fighting for their lives against Crystal Palace, regarding their game with the Eagles as a crucial possible step towards Premier League safety.

The Palace manager explained that, while he cannot comment precisely on how his opponents will perform, he expects Sunday's hosts to provide a tough test for his squad.

"In their table position," he said, "I think most teams will be looking to come out fighting and take that last chance to try and stay in the division. One thing is for certain: everybody knows how important it is to try and stay in this division. That’s something all teams would do.

Match preview for Aston Villa v Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"Maybe half the league don’t even contemplate it but there’s another half of teams in the league that probably do contemplate what’s going to happen if we don’t play well and what’s going to happen if we can’t stay out of the relegation zone. I’m pretty certain that those teams that are fighting down the bottom are going to continue fighting until it becomes mathematically impossible for them to remain in the league.

"As they said several times on the television yesterday evening in the Man United game, people probably expect Aston Villa to take the game against us as a golden opportunity to get a win behind them and to get closer to the teams just above them."

Then turning his attention to a former Villan, Hodgson commented on Christian Benteke, who netted for the Eagles midweek against Chelsea.

The Palace manager was asked about the goal being "a No.9's goal", and said:

"He was bought as a No.9, he regards himself as a No.9 and we regard him as a No.9. I don’t think there has been any reason to contest his desire to get into those positions, or his desire to score goals and it’s good to see him getting on the scoresheet.

"Hopefully that will encourage him to keep doing those things and hopefully the ball will be kind for him when it falls into his area."

Hodgson confirms squad boost pre-Villa

Roy Hodgson today confirmed Crystal Palace have been dealt a boost to their squad fitness, with Martin Kelly ready for selection against Aston Villa after Gary Cahill sustained an injury against...

James McArthur scoops first ManBetX Player of the Month this season

James McArthur has been named Crystal Palace's ManBetX Player of the Month for June after the industrious midfielder put in another string of solid performances at the heart of Palace's team.

Barry, Grealish, Schmeichel: Villa stars hold top Premier League records

Ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Aston Villa this weekend, brush up on your Villans knowledge with the top facts below!

Palace Preview: Eagles mustn't underestimate struggling Villa

The stats do not bode well for Aston Villa ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday (12th July).

Hear players interact in behind the scenes of Palace v Chelsea

The manic camera clicks as Wilfried Zaha strikes at goal. The preemptive celebrations as Scott Dann hits the post. The almost eerie dance track that kicks in as players lie dejected on the pitch.

Peter Taylor recalls Allison's failed pursuits, leaky Leeds and Hodgson the 'artist'

In the early 1970s, Manchester City manager Malcolm Allison was relentless in his pursuit of a little-known teenage winger from fourth-tier Southend United.

How to follow Palace v Chelsea live - including TV channel details

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 37 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

