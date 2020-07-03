Hodgson praises Leicester and highlights potential cause for dip in form

Roy Hodgson found praise for Leicester City in his pre-match press conference today ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to the King Power stadium.

The Palace manager expressed his admiration for the Foxes, dismissed their supposed dip in form and spoke about his anticipation for the upcoming game.

"They’re a good team," he said. "There’s no doubt about that. The fact is they might not have won their last couple of games. But the season is always going to contain ups and downs, periods where you pick up points and there are periods where things don’t go so well and other teams catch you up.

"They do have some very, very good players, they’ve been well managed by Brendan [Rodgers] as well and with six games to go they’ve got everything to play for with a Champions League place.

"I look forward to every game, in particular now because there was a scare we wouldn’t be playing. It’s a nice place [the King Power] to go and play, and [Leicester are] a very good footballing team who ask lots of questions of you. As far as I’m concerned, it’s another game in these last six games we’ve got left and I look forward to it, going to a lovely stadium to play a good team."

Focusing further on Leicester's recent results - with the third-place Foxes losing and drawing their last four games in all competitions - Hodgson said that form is a relative measurement, and can be explained in simple terms.

He said: "What people call 'form' can boil down to very, very simple matters. When they [Leicester] were 'in form', a large part of that was Jamie Vardy scoring. In his last few games, Jamie hasn’t scored many goals.

"Perhaps that 'lack of form' is Jamie not finding the net. Often when we discuss these matters, it can be pinpointed to a very simple thing - a very important player missing or very important goalscorer not scoring the amount of goals [he was]."

Palace take on Leicester with four wins from their last five meetings against the Foxes.

READ NEXT: Hodgson with positive fitness update pre-Leicester clash