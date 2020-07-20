Spin the wheel for exclusive discounts in the Palace Club Shop!

Skip to site footer
Club News

2 Hours ago

Over the next 10 weeks, we’re offering fans the chance enjoy great deals in the Crystal Palace Club Shop, simply by spinning our retail wheel and seeing what products they can save on!

We’re providing discounts up to 20% on everything from mugs to teddy bears, jackets to aftershave – and a lot more in between.

Keep an eye on our social media channels every Monday to see what discount you can take advantage of each week before it ends midnight Sunday (BST)!

Click here now and earn your discounts from today's spin below!

 


Brush-up your pre-match chat with these top Wolves facts

22 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's penultimate match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, brush-up on your pre-game knowledge with the top facts below.

How to follow Palace v Wolves live - including TV channel details

19 July 2020

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 37 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Watch Hodgson's Wolves press conference on demand now

19 July 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference today (Sunday, 19th July), and you can watch what he had to say in full whenever you want on demand.

Video call mates to watch Palace's penultimate game together v Wolves

19 July 2020

The club's Virtual Matchday experience enables you to host video calls with your friends before, during and after tomorrow's Premier League match with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

