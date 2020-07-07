Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace's Chelsea battle now

Crystal Palace didn't stop knocking on Chelsea's door this evening, but their two goals were staggeringly not enough to secure even a point in SE25.

The Eagles looked sharp and resolved as they sought to overcome a cruel visiting opener that set them on the backfoot.

But it was a performance to be proud of, and you can nominate your eToro Man of the Match from it now.

Wilfried Zaha certainly makes a deserving recipient after his 30-yard wonder-strike, as does a earns solid Christian Benteke, who netted the Eagles' second.

Vicente Guaita pulled off a collection of typically impressive saves while Mamadou Sakho filled Gary Cahill's shoes early on with little warning.

Another defender who stood out was Patrick van Aanholt, who assisted Benteke and performed admirably both going forwards and backwards.

To vote for your Man of the Match from this clash, either click below or 'More' > 'Polls' within the Palace app! We will announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and social media.

Post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch in full tonight. You can view them by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!