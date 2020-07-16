Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's United clash now

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace lost in cruel circumstances to Manchester United this evening, falling to a 0-2 scoreline after having a goal ruled out for offside.

The Eagles were denied a first-half penalty and second-half equaliser with two officiating decisions going against them.

They also lost Patrick van Aanholt to injury, but put in a strong, improved performance throughout the 90 minutes.

It was a frustrating evening, but you can select your eToro Man of the Match from a determined crop of players below.

To do so, either click below or 'More' > 'Polls' within the official app.

 

Full post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch free on Palace TV or the official Palace app. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app to enjoy.

Palace APP banner.jpg


