Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's United clash now

Crystal Palace lost in cruel circumstances to Manchester United this evening, falling to a 0-2 scoreline after having a goal ruled out for offside.

The Eagles were denied a first-half penalty and second-half equaliser with two officiating decisions going against them.

They also lost Patrick van Aanholt to injury, but put in a strong, improved performance throughout the 90 minutes.

It was a frustrating evening, but you can select your eToro Man of the Match from a determined crop of players below.

