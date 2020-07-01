Skip to site footer
Vote for your latest ManBetX Player of the Month

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Football Club never expected to be hosting a Player of the Month for Premier League performances in June, but this post-lockdown football world is something everyone is adapting to.

Since the restart, there have been several high-profile moments for the Eagles, with James McArthur joining an exclusive club of players to make a minimum of 200 appearances for the south Londoners. 

The centre-midfielder did so in style, with Palace dusting off any lockdown cobwebs with ease against Bournemouth. However, it was Macca's midfield partner, Luka Milivojević, who made sure it was a victory McArthur was celebrating on his 200th game, with an incredible free-kick to kick start proceedings.

The club captain found himself on the bench for the next game against Liverpool, with Roy Hodgson careful managing his squad's return to a hectic footballing fixture list after three months without competitive football. 

Club News

Adaptations to Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park for Premier League restart

28 June 2020

Gary Cahill, as he has done on a couple of occassions this season, stepped in admirably as captain in difficult circumstances against Liverpool, with the Reds 24 hours away from being confirmed as first-time Premier League champions.

Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward have been reliable ever-presents for Hodgson this season when fit, and the full-back pairing have played every single minute of Palace's Project Restart football - with Van Aanholt grabbing an assist in the impressive Cherries victory.

Don’t forget, we haven’t done a Player of the Month since February so you’re welcome to include the 1-0 win over Watford - another Jordan Ayew goal and clean sheet that were just too good not to be unofficially considered...

Have your say by voting in the poll below.

 

