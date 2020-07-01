Vote for your latest ManBetX Player of the Month

Crystal Palace Football Club never expected to be hosting a Player of the Month for Premier League performances in June, but this post-lockdown football world is something everyone is adapting to.

Since the restart, there have been several high-profile moments for the Eagles, with James McArthur joining an exclusive club of players to make a minimum of 200 appearances for the south Londoners.

The centre-midfielder did so in style, with Palace dusting off any lockdown cobwebs with ease against Bournemouth. However, it was Macca's midfield partner, Luka Milivojević, who made sure it was a victory McArthur was celebrating on his 200th game, with an incredible free-kick to kick start proceedings.

The club captain found himself on the bench for the next game against Liverpool, with Roy Hodgson careful managing his squad's return to a hectic footballing fixture list after three months without competitive football.

Gary Cahill, as he has done on a couple of occassions this season, stepped in admirably as captain in difficult circumstances against Liverpool, with the Reds 24 hours away from being confirmed as first-time Premier League champions.

Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward have been reliable ever-presents for Hodgson this season when fit, and the full-back pairing have played every single minute of Palace's Project Restart football - with Van Aanholt grabbing an assist in the impressive Cherries victory.

Don’t forget, we haven’t done a Player of the Month since February so you’re welcome to include the 1-0 win over Watford - another Jordan Ayew goal and clean sheet that were just too good not to be unofficially considered...

