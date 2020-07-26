Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of Palace's excellent final day draw v Spurs

7 Hours ago

Selhurst Park ended the way it started the 2019/20 season with Crystal Palace playing out a draw v Tottenham Hotspur.

Although a sharing of the points v Everton on that day back in August was probably fair, yesterday's draw with the Lilywhites will be one that Roy Hodgson's side will no doubt have felt they could've secured all three.

To watch back the final 90 minutes in south London and to enjoy Jeffrey Schlupp's rifled effort, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app - watch out for Joel Ward's cross that nearly became a late End of Season Awards contender.

Milivojević discusses upcoming break

12 Hours ago

Luka Milivojević was fit enough to return to the matchday squad after missing out on Monday night's clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hodgson on importance of today's result and discusses Mitchell

12 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the performance his side put in against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with the Eagles manager suggesting that if there were to be a victor today,...

Schlupp: "All in all, it has been a good season for us"

13 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp admitted that today’s impressive result and performance “was massive for us,” with the Eagles ending the run of seven straight defeats.

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from excellent Spurs performance

13 Hours ago

Crystal Palace put in, yet again, another impressive and dominant performance against one of the Premier League's perceived 'big six' and Roy Hodgson's side could certainly make a case for deserving...

