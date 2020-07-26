Watch free highlights of Palace's excellent final day draw v Spurs

Selhurst Park ended the way it started the 2019/20 season with Crystal Palace playing out a draw v Tottenham Hotspur.

Although a sharing of the points v Everton on that day back in August was probably fair, yesterday's draw with the Lilywhites will be one that Roy Hodgson's side will no doubt have felt they could've secured all three.

To watch back the final 90 minutes in south London and to enjoy Jeffrey Schlupp's rifled effort, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app - watch out for Joel Ward's cross that nearly became a late End of Season Awards contender.