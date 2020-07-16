Watch free highlights of Palace's United clash

Free highlights of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United yesterday are now available to watch in full via Palace TV.

The game saw Palace match United from kick-off, enjoying several strong chances and a determined all-round performance.

However, the Eagles were undone by a pair of impressive goals and were on the wrong end of two decisions when Wilfried Zaha's penalty appeal was denied and Jordan Ayew's equaliser was ruled out for offside by VAR.

In general, however, the team appeared much improved.

To watch highlights of this clash now for free, either head over to Palace TV or click 'Palace TV' within the official app.

