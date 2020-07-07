Zaha reveals how his strike changed the game

Speaking with Palace TV after Crystal Palace's cruel loss to Chelsea this evening, Wilfried Zaha reflected on his Goal of the Season-worthy opener and the match as a whole.

The Ivorian netted from 30-yards to pull Palace to 1-2 in the first-half, but the Eagles couldn't secure a point even after Christian Benteke netted them a second goal.

Reflecting on the 90 minutes, Zaha cut a positive figure.

He said: "I’m disappointed with the loss because we shouldn’t have lost today. We deserved a point at least. Or all three. That’s how the game goes, but I’m very happy with how we played today, I’m happy with the team. Going forward, if we play like that we’ll win more than we lose."

And focusing on his spectacular strike, the frontman explained just why it was so crucial in the 90 minutes.

"I’m just happy to score really and help the team," he said modestly. "Scoring at that specific time spurred us on a bit. When things aren’t going your way and [you're] 2-0 down before you know it, I feel like that [goal] changed everyone’s mentality and kept us in the game.

"It shows our resilience. We’re losing but it’s not over until the final whistle blows. We showed we can carry on until the end. It’s unfortunate we lost but I’m very happy with our performance today."

Post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch in full tonight. You can view them by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!