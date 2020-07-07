Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Zaha reveals how his strike changed the game

2 Hours ago

Speaking with Palace TV after Crystal Palace's cruel loss to Chelsea this evening, Wilfried Zaha reflected on his Goal of the Season-worthy opener and the match as a whole.

The Ivorian netted from 30-yards to pull Palace to 1-2 in the first-half, but the Eagles couldn't secure a point even after Christian Benteke netted them a second goal.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace's harsh defeat to Chelsea at Selhurst

4 Hours ago

Reflecting on the 90 minutes, Zaha cut a positive figure.

He said: "I’m disappointed with the loss because we shouldn’t have lost today. We deserved a point at least. Or all three. That’s how the game goes, but I’m very happy with how we played today, I’m happy with the team. Going forward, if we play like that we’ll win more than we lose."

And focusing on his spectacular strike, the frontman explained just why it was so crucial in the 90 minutes.

"I’m just happy to score really and help the team," he said modestly. "Scoring at that specific time spurred us on a bit. When things aren’t going your way and [you're] 2-0 down before you know it, I feel like that [goal] changed everyone’s mentality and kept us in the game.

"It shows our resilience. We’re losing but it’s not over until the final whistle blows. We showed we can carry on until the end. It’s unfortunate we lost but I’m very happy with our performance today."

Post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch in full tonight. You can view them by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Watch Zaha screamer, Benteke effort and Dann hit the post in free Chelsea highlights

Just now

Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea saw an end-to-end 90 minutes pit two determined sides together and produced a fine evening of football.

Read full article

First Team

Dann recalls the moment he thought he'd equalised v Chelsea

2 Hours ago

As Scott Dann powered his head behind a cross and struck Chelsea's post in the dying seconds of Palace's defeat, the centre-back thought he'd earned his team a deserved point.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson voices opinion on Chelsea opener and Cahill injury extent

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson said he did not expect Chelsea's players to stop mid-match when Gary Cahill pulled up injured during the build-up to the Blues' first goal this evening.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace's Chelsea battle now

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace didn't stop knocking on Chelsea's door this evening, but their two goals were staggeringly not enough to secure even a point in SE25.

Read full article

View more