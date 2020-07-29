Skip to site footer
Zaha screamer up for Premier League Goal of the Month

2 Hours ago

After a busy night of club awards, Wilfried Zaha's sensational goal against Chelsea has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month - and you can help him win.

Zaha's thunderous effort saw him finish second in Palace's Goal of the Season award, and now he's up for league-wide acclaim.

To help Wilf win, get voting here! Voting closes at 18:00 BST on Friday, 31st July and the winner will be announced at 13:00 BST on Wednesday, 5th August. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how Wilf does!

And, while we're at it, why not relive the strike below?

READ NEXT: Roundup: Every winner from last night's End of Season Awards

Awards 19-20 banner.png


