Zaha screamer up for Premier League Goal of the Month

After a busy night of club awards, Wilfried Zaha's sensational goal against Chelsea has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month - and you can help him win.

Zaha's thunderous effort saw him finish second in Palace's Goal of the Season award, and now he's up for league-wide acclaim.

Zaha's thunderous effort saw him finish second in Palace's Goal of the Season award, and now he's up for league-wide acclaim.

And, while we're at it, why not relive the strike below?

