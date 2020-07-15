Win a unique matchworn Palace shirt from the Eagles' United clash!

You have the chance to own a piece of history by bidding on a signed Palace shirt from the game against Manchester United tomorrow (Thursday, 16th July).

Every shirt worn by the Palace players will be up for auction as soon as the match kicks-off, with proceeds going to Palace for Life Foundation.

The matchworn shirts from the 90 minutes, complete with NHS heart-shaped logos and 'black lives matter', will be personally signed by the players after the match and auctioned off. Proceeds from the Palace tops will be donated to the club’s official charity, Palace for Life Foundation, to help people across south London who have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shirts will be available for fans to bid on by clicking here as soon as the auction goes live at kick-off (20:15 BST) but you'll have to be quick – the auction ends at 20:15 on Monday, 20th July.

The auction is the only way to buy these unique shirts – so take a look for a chance to get your hands upon a rare piece of Palace history, all while raising funds for an incredible cause.

The money raised will help the Foundation run the Summer Extravaganza, a range of activities taking place throughout the school holidays aimed at keeping young south Londoners active and healthy. One of the programmes will be a free daytime Holiday Camp aimed at vulnerable children, with sports, workshops, dance and other activities running every day. Every child will also receive a nutritious lunch.

The last matchday auction came after a 1-0 win against Newcastle, where Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner in front of the Holmesdale. Palace fans bidding on these shirts raised £8,000 for Palace for Life and the work carried out to change the lives of young south Londoners.

Placing a bid is easy. You can simply register and place your bids at the click of a button. Click here and perhaps you will be the lucky winner of one of these Palace shirts!