Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Foundation

Win a unique matchworn Palace shirt from the Eagles' United clash!

2 Hours ago

You have the chance to own a piece of history by bidding on a signed Palace shirt from the game against Manchester United tomorrow (Thursday, 16th July).

Every shirt worn by the Palace players will be up for auction as soon as the match kicks-off, with proceeds going to Palace for Life Foundation.

Club News

Top Premier League facts on Manchester United pre-Crystal Palace

9 Hours ago

The matchworn shirts from the 90 minutes, complete with NHS heart-shaped logos and 'black lives matter', will be personally signed by the players after the match and auctioned off. Proceeds from the Palace tops will be donated to the club’s official charity, Palace for Life Foundation, to help people across south London who have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shirts will be available for fans to bid on by clicking here as soon as the auction goes live at kick-off (20:15 BST) but you'll have to be quick – the auction ends at 20:15 on Monday, 20th July.

The auction is the only way to buy these unique shirts – so take a look for a chance to get your hands upon a rare piece of Palace history, all while raising funds for an incredible cause.

The money raised will help the Foundation run the Summer Extravaganza, a range of activities taking place throughout the school holidays aimed at keeping young south Londoners active and healthy. One of the programmes will be a free daytime Holiday Camp aimed at vulnerable children, with sports, workshops, dance and other activities running every day. Every child will also receive a nutritious lunch.

The last matchday auction came after a 1-0 win against Newcastle, where Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner in front of the Holmesdale. Palace fans bidding on these shirts raised £8,000 for Palace for Life and the work carried out to change the lives of young south Londoners.

Placing a bid is easy. You can simply register and place your bids at the click of a button. Click here and perhaps you will be the lucky winner of one of these Palace shirts!

MatchWornShirt banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Foundation

Foundation

Palace for Life Foundation's Super Draw returns for final matches

6 July 2020

Palace for Life Foundation relaunched the Palace Super Draw back in August 2018 to help raise much-needed funds for their work in south London, as well as to give fans an extra bit of excitement on...

Read full article

Foundation

Benteke makes huge PPE donation to Palace for Life

1 July 2020

Christian Benteke has donated thousands of items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Palace for Life Foundation to keep staff and local children safe as the COVID-19 lockdown starts to ease.

Read full article

Foundation

Mental health professionals urge parents to be open and honest with children during lockdown

22 May 2020

Experts in education, social work and mental health came together to discuss how best to support children ahead of their return to school as part of a special webinar with Palace for Life Foundation...

Read full article

Foundation

Super Draw Raises £3,800 for Palace Kitchen

18 May 2020

Palace fans have raised an incredible £3,800 for the Palace Kitchen by playing the Palace for Life Super Draw.

Read full article

View more