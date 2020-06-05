Skip to site footer
Build-up to Palace's return by reliving Bournemouth triumph

3 Hours ago

With the details for Crystal Palace's first Premier League match following the season's restart now confirmed, all attention turns towards the Eagles' upcoming fixtures - and you can begin your build-up now: by reliving our most recent clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Palace will take on the Cherries in the first Premier League game ever shown on the BBC - as they did at Selhurst in December for the first Premier League game ever shown on Amazon Prime Video.

That night, Jeffrey Schlupp inspired a 10-man Eagles side to victory with a barnstorming goal.

It was a phenomenal evening under the Selhurst lights, and you can prepare for the reverse fixture in two weeks' time with shortened highlights and behind the scenes footage below!

For full, 16-minute highlights of this clash, click here instead!

Highlights

Access All Over

READ NEXT: Palace's first three fixtures confirmed for Premier League return - including broadcast details

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


