Benteke and Ayew start as Sakho and Townsend make bench v Bournemouth

Just now

Crystal Palace kick-off with just one change to their starting lineup after 105 days without a competitive match.

Manager Roy Hodgson fields Luka Milivojevic in place of James McCarthy tonight against AFC Bournemouth, his only tweak to the starting XI which defeated Watford in March.

Match Previews

Match preview AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Vitality Stadium Premier League March

18 Hours ago

However, after the Premier League's three-month suspension, Hodgson's bench looks significantly different as teams can utilise five substitutes per game with nine players as options.

Development defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Nikola Tavares earn their place - both having been first-team substitutes before - while promising forward Brandon Pierrick returns to the matchday squad after making his senior debut in January. 

Mamadou Sakho and Andros Townsend add experience to Hodgson's bench, with the pair both seemingly fully recovered from differing injuries before the suspension.

Despite this, Scott Dann and Gary Cahill start as Palace's reliant central defensive pair (with three clean sheets from their last three outings) and top scorer Jordan Ayew remains partnered with Christian Benteke going forward.

Elsewhere, James McArthur is set for his 200th game for Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth have made three changes to the side which kicked-off against Liverpool, with Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser and Junior Stanislas replaced by David Brooks, Joshua King and Harry Wilson.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, S.Cook, Ake, Smith, Lerma, Stacey, L.Cook, Brooks, H.Wilson, King, C.Wilson.

Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Surman, Danjuma, Stanislas, Rico, Kelly, Mepham, Solanke.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, Ward, Zaha, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Sakho, Riedewald, Mitchell, Tavares, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Pierrick.

