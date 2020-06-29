Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Club urges supporters to follow from home this evening

Just now

Crystal Palace Football Club is urging all supporters to stay away from Selhurst Park ahead of tonight’s match with Burnley.

In the interests of everyone’s safety and to help continue battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club asks that you Support your club. Stay Safe. Follow at home.

While being unable to watch the team in person is a demand for all supporters, football has been moved behind closed doors for a reason, and the irresponsible actions of congregating and travelling unnecessarily will only extend the current situation and delay the return of supporters to their rightful place on the terraces.

Tonight’s game with Burnley (20:00 kick-off) is being shown live via Amazon for free, the club will be covering it across its channels right the way through to post-match and you can even launch a free virtual matchday experience to watch in a group call friends.

To find out more about how to follow this evening’s and all upcoming clashes remotely, click here now.

Again, in the interests of the club, its staff, players, fanbase and wider community, please: Support your club. Stay Safe. Follow at home.

READ NEXT: How to follow Palace v Burnley tonight for free

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

How to follow Palace v Burnley tonight for free

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Revealed: Selhurst Park transformed for Premier League restart

21 Hours ago

Selhurst Park has been dressed and adapted to allow for social distancing ahead of the Premier League restart, as the stadium hosts its first match tonight (Monday, 29th June) since the league's...

Read full article

Club News

Update on Crystal Palace’s on loan players

26 June 2020

The 2019/20 Premier League season has officially returned, and has thrown up numerous questions given the unique nature of its resumption.

Read full article

Club News

See exclusive images of today's historic Palace shirt

19 June 2020

Exclusive images of Crystal Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded third shirt have been revealed, showing how the strip looks as Premier League clubs adopt the two badges for the season...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Chairman Parish shares a message for supporters

3 Hours ago

Steve Parish has penned his programme column ahead of Crystal Palace's game with Burnley tonight. The Chairman's words are published in full below.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow Palace v Burnley tonight for free

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Ambrose reveals Bobby Robson connection inspired Survival Sunday clincher

3 Hours ago

Just weeks past his 19th birthday, Ipswich Town prospect Darren Ambrose was scooped up by one of the greatest managers the world of football has ever known: Sir Bobby Robson.

Read full article

Club News

Host your own virtual matchday group video chat with friends for tonight's Burnley clash

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. has launched a virtual matchday experience for all remaining games of the 2019/20 season, enabling supporters to arrange and take part in private video calls with friends and...

Read full article

View more