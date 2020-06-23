Skip to site footer
Supporters required for virtual matchday trial v Liverpool

1 Hour ago

After a successful trial of our new CPFC Virtual Matchday on Saturday, we’re looking to increase the size of the test group for tomorrow’s match against Liverpool and are inviting supporters to take part.

This is a great opportunity to talk to friends, family or colleagues whilst simultaneously watching the match on TV. Enjoy an exclusive pre-match stream from Anfield showing the Palace squad warm up, and during the game, you can view match stats and listen to live audio commentary if you don’t have access to watch.

If you’re interested in taking part, please fill in the form below with your name and email address and also your guests' email addresses by 10am tomorrow (24th June). We're looking for groups to test the service ideally, but the minimum number of guests required in a room is one.

If successfully chosen, you will receive an email with instructions on how to enter your virtual matchday before the match.

For more information, please click here.

READ NEXT: Palace to launch online virtual matchday for supporters

