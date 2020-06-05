Skip to site footer
Fixture News

Palace's first three fixtures confirmed for Premier League return - including broadcast details

6 Hours ago

The details of Crystal Palace's first three behind closed doors fixtures following the Premier League restart have been confirmed, and will be played on the below dates if all safety requirements are in place.

Palace's first game back will be the first Premier League match in history to be shown live on the BBC.

All fixtures will be played at their original locations. All times below are BST.

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, 20th June

Kick-off time: 19:45

Broadcast on: BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Date: Wednesday, 24th June

Kick-off time: 20:15

Broadcast on: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Date: Monday, 29th June

Kick-off time: 20:00

Broadcast on: Amazon Prime Video

Please be aware, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will also provide live radio commentaries for all remaining matches.

The Premier League will announce remaining fixtures when appropriate to do so.

