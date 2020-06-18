Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Crystal Palace's brief record of playing in June - with one iconic highlight

2 Hours ago

Until this Saturday, Crystal Palace's record of playing competitively in June and July is a short list filled with rare, historic clashes in other unique circumstances.

Before the Eagles add three more to their list, check out the club's record for June over the years. There have been some memorable meetings...
  • June 1st, 1940: Aldershot 3-2 Palace
  • June 5th, 1940: Southend United 3-0 Palace
  • June 8th, 1940: Norwich City 1-3 Palace
  • June 2nd, 1941: Palace 1-3 Reading

Palace v Blackburn Coppell.jpg

With thanks to Club Historian, Ian King, for sourcing the above information.

READ NEXT: How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Training

Watch Townsend screamer, Van Aanholt blocks and Benteke's distanced celebrations

4 Hours ago

It was a busy day in training when Palace TV visited Copers Cope Road this week, and the lads were filmed preparing for their trip to AFC Bournemouth in a lengthy, action-packed shooting drill.

Read full article

Fixture News

Details confirmed for three further Palace fixtures

7 Hours ago

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League games against Chelsea, Leicester City and Aston Villa have been confirmed - with TV information also finalised.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Season Ticket holders provided free NOW TV passes for matches

17 June 2020

With 92 Premier League matches of the current season remaining, there will be 64 games shown on Sky Sports. Thirty-nine games are exclusively available to Sky Sports customers, plus 25 additional...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace to launch online virtual matchday for supporters

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace FC will launch a virtual matchday experience for supporters for the remaining games of the 2019/20 season, enabling fans to arrange and take part in private video calls with friends and...

Read full article

Club News

How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Season Ticket holders provided free NOW TV passes for matches

17 June 2020

With 92 Premier League matches of the current season remaining, there will be 64 games shown on Sky Sports. Thirty-nine games are exclusively available to Sky Sports customers, plus 25 additional...

Read full article

Club News

Exclusive images of Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded shirts revealed

17 June 2020

Exclusive images of Crystal Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded third shirt have been revealed, showing how the strip looks as Premier League clubs adopt the two badges for the season...

Read full article

View more