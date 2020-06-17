Skip to site footer
Exclusive images of Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded shirts revealed

1 Hour ago

Exclusive images of Crystal Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded third shirt have been revealed, showing how the strip looks as Premier League clubs adopt the two badges for the season restart.

In a statement released on Friday, the Premier League confirmed each player will wear shirts with 'Black Lives Matter' in place of their name, the Black Lives Matter badge on their sleeve and the NHS logo on their chests.

These two logos will remain on shirts until the end of the season.

Players from all 20 clubs released the following statement:

‘We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.’

In the gallery above, you can see how the shirt will look when the lads return after 14 weeks away from professional football.
 
