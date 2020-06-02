Skip to site footer
Find the perfect red and blue Father's Day gift

10 Hours ago

Father's Day may well have to be spent slightly different this year due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in place. However, that doesn't mean it cannot still have a red and blue theme.

Many supporters have used the time that the current situation has provided them to sort through their garages and lofts - just ask Aaron Wilbraham -  and in amongst all the boxes, Palace fans have been unearthing and dusting off their retro red and blue kits from all eras.

Now it is time to fill in the gaps from your dad's collection: the online Club Shop is stocked fill of retro gear from the iconic 1978 Admiral red and blue sash home shirt to the kit that almost saw the Eagles lift the 1990 FA Cup. 

However, if your father is more of a signed-shirt-on-the-wall kind of person, rather than shirt-wearer, do not fear: the Club Shop has plenty on offer from Palace-themed wallets, pint glasses and golf balls. 

Click here to browse through our Father's Day collection and find the perfect gift ahead of Sunday 21st June.

Delivery times: please allow up to 7 working days for UK dispatch.

Fathers Day Web Promo Banner.jpg


