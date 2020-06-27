Follow Hodgson's pre-Burnley press conference for key match news LIVE

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-Burnley press conference today (Saturday, 27th June) from 12pm BST and may be able to provide an update on the club's recently sidelined Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Christian Benteke.

The Palace manager may discuss these players while looking ahead to the Clarets clash, playing behind closed doors at Selhurst and the recent game with Liverpool.

The press conference will be conducted via a video link, and so will not be available to watch live for supporters.

However, you can follow the conference live via our official Twitter account! We will share updates as they are delivered.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you can read a deeper look at the key stories and see fuller quotes from Hodgson.

Finally, Palace TV will share the full press conference's broadcast section shortly afterwards for you to watch on demand.

