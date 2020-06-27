Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Follow Hodgson's pre-Burnley press conference for key match news LIVE

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-Burnley press conference today (Saturday, 27th June) from 12pm BST and may be able to provide an update on the club's recently sidelined Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Christian Benteke.

The Palace manager may discuss these players while looking ahead to the Clarets clash, playing behind closed doors at Selhurst and the recent game with Liverpool.

The press conference will be conducted via a video link, and so will not be available to watch live for supporters.

However, you can follow the conference live via our official Twitter account! We will share updates as they are delivered.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you can read a deeper look at the key stories and see fuller quotes from Hodgson.

Finally, Palace TV will share the full press conference's broadcast section shortly afterwards for you to watch on demand.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles and Clarets locked for top 10 place

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development

Mitchell reveals players' and Hodgson's guidance for Development talents

25 June 2020

On their return to training, the Crystal Palace first-team called up a number of Under-23 prospects to work with the squad and hone their abilities, and Palace TV caught up with two of them.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Liverpool press conference in full

23 June 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference yesterday (Tuesday 23rd) before Crystal Palace take on Liverpool at Anfield in their second game of the Premier League restart.

Read full article

First Team

No fresh fitness concerns for Palace ahead of Anfield visit

23 June 2020

Roy Hodgson’s pre-Liverpool press conference, just three days after Palace’s fantastic result and performance against Bournemouth, further highlighted the hectic fixture list.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson reveals why he 'relishes' facing Liverpool

23 June 2020

Roy Hodgson revealed why he 'relishes' facing champions-elect Liverpool in his pre-match press conference before travelling north to Anfield today.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Join our virtual Utilita half-time challenge to win a signed shirt!

17 Hours ago

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Read full article

Club News

Host your own virtual matchday group video chat with friends for Burnley clash

18 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. has launched a virtual matchday experience for all remaining games of the 2019/20 season, enabling supporters to arrange and take part in private video calls with friends and...

Read full article

Club News

Update on Crystal Palace’s on loan players

26 June 2020

The 2019/20 Premier League season has officially returned, and has thrown up numerous questions given the unique nature of its resumption.

Read full article

Club News

Palace submit retained and released list for next Premier League season

25 June 2020

The club has submitted its retained and released list to the Premier League for the upcoming 2020/21 season, with five Crystal Palace Development players being released.

Read full article

View more