Follow Hodgson's pre-Liverpool press conference live this afternoon

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Tuesday 23rd) before Crystal Palace take on Liverpool at Anfield in their second game of the Premier League restart.

Hodgson's press conference will not be available to watch live, however supporters can still stay up to date with everything the manager has to say.

You can follow the press conference live from 12pm BST via the club's official Twitter, which will be live-tweeting the key updates as they come.

For a more in depth look at stories, cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app will share the biggest breaking news with fuller quotes and background information.

Then, a short while after the press conference finishes, Palace TV will post the full broadcast section on the Palace app and on eagles.cpfc.co.uk, so you can watch it on demand.

