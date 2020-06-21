Skip to site footer
Watch emphatic goals and highlights of Palace's Premier League return

1 Hour ago

Highlights of Crystal Palace's first Premier League game in 105 days are now available to watch for free via Palace TV.

The Eagles' first game back following the top flight's suspension saw Roy Hodgson's men take on AFC Bournemouth in an exciting game which Palace triumphed through.

The clash was played in unusual circumstances - with no fans allowed into football stadiums for the remainder of the season.

This set Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew's sensational strikes against a unique backdrop - which you can relive or watch for the first time now.

To do so, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app. You'll also find post-match reaction and each manager's press conference all available for free.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Hodgson gives opinion on squad fitness and hails 'fantastic' McArthur

4 Hours ago

Speaking with Palace TV after Crystal Palace's storming return to Premier League football, Roy Hodgson provided his views on the squad fitness and hailed engine-room midfielder, James McArthur.

How to follow tonight's and all upcoming Palace matches for free

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Palace TV launches pre-match show with Mark Bright and expert insight

17 Hours ago

Praise for Rashford as Hodgson commends football’s recent actions

19 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Roy Hodgson discussed the eventful past few months, praising football and particularly its players for recent initiatives and causes.

