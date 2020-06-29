Milivojević returns in one of three changes

Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park's first experience of post-lockdown football.

The Ivory Coast international has overcome the injury he picked up against Liverpool, which saw Zaha forced off after just 15 minutes at Anfield.

The winger is again supported in the final third by Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew, with tonight's game against Burnley proving a little too soon for Christian Benteke to return.

Vicente Guaita is fit enough to reclaim his starting spot in goal, with Scott Dann also coming back into the heart of the defence in place of Mamadou Sakho - Hodgson opting for the back four that made an impressive start to Project Restart against Bournemouth.

Luka Milivojević slots back into the central midfield, with James McCarthy making way for the club captain's return to the line-up after starting on the bench against Jürgen Klopp's side.

Burnley have made two changes from their 1-0 victory over Watford, with full-backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley coming in for Jay Rodriguez and Matthew Lowton, with neither making the matchday squad.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojević, Kouyaté, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Sakho, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Riedewald, McCarthy, Meyer, Pierrick.

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Pieters, Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Vydra.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Jensen, Long, Thompson, Dunne, Thomas, Goodridge.