Find out which workhorse earned Palace's MOTM v Bournemouth by a distance

4 Hours ago

Saturday was a busy night for Crystal Palace's James McArthur, who battled through his 200th Palace appearance and went on to earn the side's eToro Man of the Match award for his efforts.

The Scotsman received a huge 29.5% of supporters' votes, beating Gary Cahill (18.6%) and goalscorer Luka Milivojevic (17.3%) by a distance.

Speaking post-match, McArthur discussed hitting the 200-game milestone: "I didn’t actually know until after the game [about the 200th appearance]. But to play for this incredible club that many times, I’m honoured. But I’m looking to play a lot more."

His efforts in the clash with Bournemouth earned him his first eToro Man of the Match this season, a fitting way to mark the occasion.

READ NEXT: McArthur 'honoured' to play for 'incredible club' in 200th appearance

