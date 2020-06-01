Skip to site footer
Take the ultimate test of your Palace knowledge since CPFC 2010 takeover

1 Hour ago

It's been 10 years since an agreement in principle was reached for the CPFC 2010 consortium to buy Crystal Palace.

Since then, the club has fought off relegation to the third tier and soared into the Premier League, establishing themselves as a stable top flight side with a decade of lifelong memories to look back on.

But how well can you remember Palace's last 10 years? We may all have grown tired of weekly quizzes with the family, but these are worth your time.

Take the three quizzes below to put your recent Eagles knowledge to the test and find out just how clued up you are on the red and blue's last decade...

App users, please click here to take the quizzes if you are facing technical issues below.

Palace's top league appearance holders since 2010/11

Palace's top league goalscorers since 2010/11

Every Palace manager since 2010/11 - including caretakers

