Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson supports players speaking out on ‘issues of such importance’

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has stated his support for footballers who “speak out on issues of such importance” in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hodgson said: “We in particular, with the diversity we have and the amount of black people we have in our area who obviously feel enormously strongly about how George Floyd died in the circumstances that he died in and the riots [that] are continuing all over America, it would be very strange if players didn't have a view on the subject.

“As far as I am concerned, I have no qualms whatsoever about a player explaining, if you like, to the world in general what he thinks about it through his Twitter account or whatever.

“As a football club all we can do is state our obvious support for what is going on in America and our feelings for the people over there who are suffering in this way.

“As a football club there isn't very much you can do in any political matters unfortunately. The world of politics is a big one and it is bigger than our little football industry.”

Hodgson went on to express his belief that public figures – both footballers and non-footballers – showing their support of a cause “helps enormously”.

He continued, discussing how important it can be: “We have known for years that the entertainment industry, football in our country, is very big in that respect.

“These people [public figures] have got enormous power and when they speak, they affect an awful lot of people… The protesters in America are trying to show that there has been an enormous injustice, and it’s an injustice which they have felt for some while, that has culminated in another death.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Dann explains key to Hodgson's sustained success

21 May 2020

Speaking with Premier League Productions from home this week, Scott Dann revealed what he sees as the key to Roy Hodgson's sustained success over a 44-year managerial career.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke surprised by what Hodgson said to him in first training session

9 May 2020

The current COVID-19-based lockdown on Premier League has meant Eagles have had to turn to nostalgic trips down memory lane for their red and blue fix.

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson: A message to supporters

12 April 2020

First and foremost, my thoughts are constantly with those directly affected by this awful virus, their families, our fantastic National Health Service staff, and everyone else keeping the country...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson's pre-Bournemouth press conference cancelled

11 March 2020

Roy Hodgson's pre-match press conference will not take place today following the postponement of AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Build-up to Palace's return by reliving Bournemouth triumph

3 Hours ago

With the details for Crystal Palace's first Premier League match following the season's restart now confirmed, all attention turns towards the Eagles' upcoming fixtures - and you can begin your...

Read full article

First Team

Milivojevic reveals involvement in Premier League restart meetings

29 May 2020

In an interview with Alyson Rudd of The Times, Luka Milivojevic has revealed his involvement in Premier League meetings discussing football's restart, his experience of a locked-down Serbia as a child...

Read full article

First Team

Catching up with first-time father Ward plus Kelly talks dinosaur parties

28 May 2020

With three members of the Crystal Palace squad recently having newborn sons, we caught up with Martin Kelly and Joel Ward to find out how the defenders are coping during lockdown with weeks-old...

Read full article

First Team

Benteke on his 'crazy' 'dream' in a seven-goal thriller

28 May 2020

Christian Benteke was finishing his first season in England when he scored not one, but three of the most important goals of his career.

Read full article

View more