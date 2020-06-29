Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson happy to follow Premier League advice ahead of Leicester City fixture

3 Hours ago

With Crystal Palace's fixtures coming thick and fast, it means Roy Hodgson's side won't have too long to wait to try and right the wrongs of tonight's defeat against Burnley.

During the game at Selhurst Park, though, the city of Leicester was placed into lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases, casting doubt over whether Palace's trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday can go ahead. 

First Team

Match report from Crystal Palace's behind closed doors clash v Burnley at Selhurst Park

5 Hours ago

Hodgson was asked about the unfolding situation in his post-match press conference. "I did hear on the news today that there was a potential problem in Leicester," he said. "But I’m perfectly happy to let the Premier League take care of that, and they will tell us where and when the game shall be played.

"I’m certain that if they can’t play at Leicester, they will find an alternative venue.

"We are happy to go up and play Leicester City wherever the Premier League feels we should play."

To see what else Hodgson had to say post-match, visit Palace TV to view his post-match press conference.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Milivojević: "We missed the crowd a lot tonight”

4 Hours ago

Club captain Luka Milivojević admitted “it was not the best night for us,” with Palace’s return to Selhurst Park in post-lockdown conditions ending in a 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

Read full article

First Team

"No excuses," Patrick van Aanholt analyses Burnley result

4 Hours ago

Patrick van Aanholt came very close to being Palace’s hero against Burnley tonight, however, his injury time effort was saved well by Nick Pope.

Read full article

First Team

Return to Selhurst ends in narrow defeat for Palace

5 Hours ago

Relief at Wilfried Zaha being passed fit, Glad All Over echoing proudly around the ground and the all four stands dressed in a sea of red and blue: for a moment, it felt like a normal matchday for...

Read full article

First Team

Milivojević returns in one of three changes

8 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park's first experience of post-lockdown football.

Read full article

View more