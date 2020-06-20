Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hodgson gives opinion on squad fitness and hails 'fantastic' McArthur

1 Hour ago

Speaking with Palace TV after Crystal Palace's storming return to Premier League football, Roy Hodgson provided his views on the squad fitness and hailed engine-room midfielder, James McArthur.

"The player fitness was quite good," he said. "I was surprised. We only had the three weeks. We didn’t do much in terms of contact football before we got the green light. Before that, we were just running up and down the field.

"We only had one practice game and that was only 3x30 minutes. No player in that game got more than 65/70 minutes. I think it was really good today.

First Team

Gary Cahill discusses AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Premier League win

3 Hours ago

"We took Christian [Benteke] off because of the slight concern that his hamstring might have been tightening a bit. We took Macca [James McArthur] and Luka [Milivojevic] off because they were tiring a bit. But if I needed to keep them on, I could have kept all three of them on."

Sticking with McArthur, who played his 200th game for Palace tonight, Hodgson praised a "fantastic" and "underrated" member of his team.

He said: "He’s fantastic. He’s one of the most underrated players. I don’t think he’s underrated by people within the Premier League, other managers and coaches. They see what a good player he is and what a good job he does for the team.

"Sometimes those players are underrated, the hard work and all the good things they do are eclipsed a bit by the more flamboyant players.

"But on that subject, Wilf [Zaha] and all of the front players were superb. Yes, they’re flamboyant and have skill and pace but they were very sensible… If we can keep doing that, it might be a nice end to the season."

Hodgson's full interview and press conference will be available to watch in full alongside Eddie Howe's, post-match reaction and full match highlights on Palace TV. Just click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app to enjoy!

READ NEXT: Report: Eagles' assured return worth the wait

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

How ice-cold Milivojevic used empty stadium to Palace's advantage


1 Hour ago
First Team

Cahill reveals Milivojevic free-kick was a repeat from pre-match

3 Hours ago
Match Reports

Report: Eagles' assured return worth the wait

3 Hours ago
First Team

Vote for Palace's eToro Man of the Match from Bournemouth clash now

3 Hours ago
First Team

Hodgson discusses historic pre-match before Bournemouth clash

5 Hours ago

Club News

Club News

How to follow tonight's and all upcoming Palace matches for free

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Palace TV launches pre-match show with Mark Bright and expert insight

15 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Praise for Rashford as Hodgson commends football’s recent actions

17 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Roy Hodgson discussed the eventful past few months, praising football and particularly its players for recent initiatives and causes.

Read full article

Club News

See exclusive images of today's historic Palace shirt

19 June 2020

Exclusive images of Crystal Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded third shirt have been revealed, showing how the strip looks as Premier League clubs adopt the two badges for the season...

Read full article

View more