Stay updated with Roy Hodgson's pre-Bournemouth press conference LIVE

3 Hours ago

Today (19th June), as Crystal Palace near their Premier League return, Roy Hodgson will address the country's media to reflect on the last three months and preview his side's clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Hodgson will conduct this press conference via a video link, and so it will not be available to watch live for any supporters.

Palace to launch online virtual matchday for supporters

19 Hours ago

However, you can keep updated on what Hodgson has to say via the club's official Twitter account - which will share minute-by-minute updates of any news.

On cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, there will be fuller looks at the key stories that emerge as the press conference is taking place.

And you'll still be able to watch what Hodgson has to say as Palace TV share the broadcast section of his press conference for free shortly after it ends.

This press conference will begin around 12:30 BST.

READ NEXT: How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

Stay at home banner.png


First Team

Hodgson sees opportunity to blood young talent

15 June 2020

Roy Hodgson has earmarked the remaining nine games of the 2019/20 season as an ideal opportunity to hand game time to younger players who have developed through the club’s Academy, after several have...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson updates on squad fitness and hails ‘lifeblood’ supporters

6 June 2020

Roy Hodgson has praised his squad following their return to contact training, describing their fitness levels after 10 weeks away as “incredible”.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson supports players speaking out on ‘issues of such importance’

5 June 2020

Roy Hodgson has stated his support for footballers who “speak out on issues of such importance” in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Read full article

First Team

Dann explains key to Hodgson's sustained success

21 May 2020

Speaking with Premier League Productions from home this week, Scott Dann revealed what he sees as the key to Roy Hodgson's sustained success over a 44-year managerial career.

Read full article

Explained: The alien caught on Selhurst Park's CCTV

15 Hours ago

As daylight fades around south London, a strange, unrecognisable figure nears the Selhurst Park gates. It flashes across security cameras and looms nearer into view.

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace's brief record of playing in June - with one iconic highlight

18 Hours ago

Until this Saturday, Crystal Palace's record of playing competitively in June and July is a short list filled with rare, historic clashes in other unique circumstances.

Read full article

Club News

Palace to launch online virtual matchday for supporters

19 Hours ago

Crystal Palace FC will launch a virtual matchday experience for supporters for the remaining games of the 2019/20 season, enabling fans to arrange and take part in private video calls with friends and...

Read full article

Club News

How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

23 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

