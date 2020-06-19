Stay updated with Roy Hodgson's pre-Bournemouth press conference LIVE

Today (19th June), as Crystal Palace near their Premier League return, Roy Hodgson will address the country's media to reflect on the last three months and preview his side's clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Hodgson will conduct this press conference via a video link, and so it will not be available to watch live for any supporters.

However, you can keep updated on what Hodgson has to say via the club's official Twitter account - which will share minute-by-minute updates of any news.

On cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, there will be fuller looks at the key stories that emerge as the press conference is taking place.

And you'll still be able to watch what Hodgson has to say as Palace TV share the broadcast section of his press conference for free shortly after it ends.

This press conference will begin around 12:30 BST.

