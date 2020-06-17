Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Shots from Palace's last week of training before restarting v Bournemouth

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Football is finally back, and Crystal Palace make their long awaited return this Saturday against AFC Bournemouth.

The Eagles have been back in training since May 19th, and returned to contact training at the start of June.

Now, the team has just days left until it's back in competitive match action and has been ramping up its preparations accordingly.

Last Saturday, the south Londoners took on West Ham United in a behind closed doors friendly - but that has been their only taste of match action since defeating Watford 1-0 on March 7th.

Check out the gallery above to see how the lads fared this week and stay tuned for training footage on Palace TV.

READ NEXT: Exclusive images of Palace's NHS and Black Lives Matter-branded shirts revealed

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Training

Training

Gallery: Less than 10 days until Palace are back

11 June 2020

There are just nine days to go until Crystal Palace are back in competitive action, and the lads have stepped up their preparation in training.

Read full article

Training

See inside contact training with exclusive footage

4 June 2020

Crystal Palace have returned to contact training this week, and now you can see how the lads are faring as they near closer to the Premier League return.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Inside players' return to contact training

3 June 2020

The Crystal Palace squad has resumed contact training, with Premier League clubs recently voting unanimously in favour of the return.

Read full article

Training

WATCH: Inside players' non-contact training

28 May 2020

As we enter week two of the players' return to training, the Crystal Palace squad have continued working hard to return to full fitness while following strict guidelines from the government and...

Read full article

View more