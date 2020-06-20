Vote for Palace's eToro Man of the Match from Bournemouth clash now

Following Crystal Palace's triumphant meeting with AFC Bournemouth this evening, you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match for the first time in 105 days.

In Palace's first game since the Premier League restart, the Eagles took an early second-half lead with two fine goals through Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew.

Both Milivojevic and Ayew enjoyed dominant performances, and each would be deserving of the Man of the Match accolade. Milivojevic, in fact, earned the BBC's Man of the Match.

Elsewhere, however, Christian Benteke excelled with his pressuring of the Cherries' backline and the Eagles' own defensive four appeared as assured and composed as ever, keeping their and Vicente Guaita's fourth consecutive clean sheet.

To nominate your Man of the Match from this historic game, simply click on your chosen player below or 'More'>'Polls' within the official app.

The result will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels shortly.

