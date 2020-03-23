Skip to site footer
Club photographer Sebastian Frej selects top images from 19/20

6 Hours ago

With the Premier League season currently suspended, club photographer Sebastian Frej took the chance to look back over the thousands of eye-catching photos he's snapped so far in 2019/20, and picked out some of his personal favourites in the gallery above.

Seb has been working for Palace for the past few seasons and has caught some memorable snaps of the colour both at Selhurst Park, the Copers Cope Training Ground and across the country as he travels across England to capture all angles of the Eagles' heroics.

Above, you can see what shots stand out to him - and it's clear to see why.

Check out more of Seb's incredible work on the club's official Instagram here!

