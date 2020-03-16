Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Free digital programme: Palace 5-0 Leicester City

4 Hours ago

Over on Crystal Palace's social media channels the fans have chosen their first #YourCPFCMatchday with the Eagles' Twitter feed being transported to Saturday 28th April, 2018.

Of course, those 24 hours included a magical 90 minutes from Roy Hodgson's side against Leicester City's title-winners from just two seasons previously.

We will leave the social media team to take you through all the in-game moments but we will make a quick mention of James McArthur's backheel assist to Wilfried Zaha for the opening goal. Beautiful. 

Fans now have free access to the digital version of the matchday programme from that majestic performance at Selhurst Park by clicking here.

From Jason Puncheon's captain's column to cover star Christian Benteke's feature-length interview, it's a fascinating retrospective read.

BIG KIT SALE_Web-Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Your only chance to grab limited edition Ayew v Brighton poster is today

7 March 2020

Jordan Ayew. Brighton & Hove Albion. Amex Stadium. It was a lovely trip down the M23 for the famous red and blue.

Read full article

Programme

Meet our Australian Academy centre-back

4 March 2020

Palace are off to Australia on their summer tour, the homeland of promising Eagles Under-23s defender, Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Read full article

Programme

Milivojevic on Guaita, Van Aanholt on Riedewald and much more

21 February 2020

The programme for the Newcastle United game sees cover star, Patrick van Aanholt, talk Curaçao, Jaïro Riedewald and bringing up his ton for Palace in a wide-ranging feature-length interview.

Read full article

Programme

All paths led back 'home' for Palace Women's Amber Stobbs

15 February 2020

Crystal Palace Women striker Amber Stobbs has made an exceptional start to life with the Eagles, finding the back of the net four times in her first five games.

Read full article

View more