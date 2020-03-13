Skip to site footer
Celebrate St Patrick's Day with Beer Festival offer

2 Hours ago

To celebrate St Patrick's Day 2020, we're offering a free admission to the 10th annual Beer Festival: with tickets on sale at buy three get one free exclusively until Tuesday, 17th March.

This offer puts entry to the Beer Festival (Saturday 23rd May) at the lowest available - so don't miss out and buy your tickets here!

We are also pleased to announce that, for the first time ever, Guinness will be available at the Beer Festival - so you can carry the St Paddy's celebrations into the spring.

Buy your tickets to the 10th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival here!

Beer Festival St patrick's.png


