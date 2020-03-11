Range of local and national breweries confirmed for Beer Fest 2020

The 10th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival is fast approaching, and things are gearing up behind the scenes in preparation for the big day – 23rd May.

Now, the club can confirm the following breweries will be supplying their range of beers throughout the day:

The Cronx

Anspach & Hobday

Signal

Volden

Coalition

Siren

Titsey

Gipsy Hill

Cellar Head

Pretty Decent Beer Company

By The Horns

Clarkshaws

Guinness Brewery

From the list, we’ve got two debutants, with Cellar Head and Coalition both appearing at the Crystal Palace Beer Festival for the first time.

You may also recognise breweries such as The Cronx, Anspach & Hobday and Gipsy Hill, all based in south London. The Cronx also supply beers on matchdays at Selhurst Park – so you know there is a tipple for your taste even if nothing else stands out.

Prices for the 10th annual Beer Festival are frozen at £12 if bought in advance – so secure your place for May by buying here now! Tickets increase to £20 on the day.