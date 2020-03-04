Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Pre Season

How many connections does Palace have with Australia?

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace is set to fly to the southern hemisphere this summer for its pre-season tour. So, ahead of the trip, we’ve taken a look at everything that connect the club with Australia.

Legendary captains

We’ve had a few Eagles pull on Australia’s marigold kit as well as Palace’s red and blue, but two players from recent history stand out: Tony Popovic and Mile Jedinak.

A pair of fan favourites, Popovic and Jedinak both captained the club through landmark periods; with the former competing in both our promotion season 2003/04 and the Premier League in 04/05 and the latter leading the Eagles through the play-offs to promotion in 2012/13.

Between them, Tony and Mile notched over 300 appearances for the south Londoners, each leaving a fond legacy in SE25.

Memorable internationals

Six Australians have represented their country whilst playing for Crystal Palace, with Popovic (18 caps, one goal) and Jedinak (38 caps, 10 goals) being two.

The others are Nick Carle (five caps, zero goals), Craig Foster (nine caps, seven goals), Kevin Muscat (five caps, one goal) and Carl Veart (two caps, zero goals).

Jedinak became the first Palace man to score at a World Cup finals when he slammed home from the spot against France in 2014.

In total, 15 Australians have pulled on Palace’s kit over time.

Staff, both past and present

Palace’s Head of Sport Science and Strength & Conditioning, Scott Guyett, was raised in Brisbane, where the club will take on West Ham United on July 18th.

Roy Hodgson has alluded to Guyett’s connections in Australia, saying: “I know Scott Guyett, who’s got contacts out there, will do a lot of spadework for us in terms of making certain with his research that everything is going to be to the standard that we need and require.”

Hodgson himself has worked in Australia, acting in an advisory capacity for Melbourne City manager Michael Valkanis. You can find out more about Hodgson’s time on the country’s southern coast here.

Finally, former player-turned-manager Terry Venables enjoyed a relatively successful time leading the Socceroos, however they just missed out on qualification for the 1998 World Cup. Venables returned to Palace after leaving the national team.

Current Aussie players

The Eagles currently have two Australians amongst their ranks on the pitch, with new Under-23s signing Jay-Rich Baghuelou and Women's goalkeeper Emma Gibbon both originating from 'down under'. Gibbon represented Brisbane Roar, who Palace will face on July 11th.

Supporters clubs

We have four official supporters clubs in Australia: CPFC Adelaide, CPFC Melbourne Supporters Club, Crystal Palace Sydney Supporters and CPFC Australia Network, a nationwide group aiming to unite Palace fans across the country.

Of the three cities with supporters clubs, Sydney is the closest to Brisbane and Townsville (where Palace will compete), roughly 1,050 miles from Brisbane and over 1,600 to Townsville.

Find out more about our official supporters clubs here!


Advertisement block

2020 Tour

Pre Season

Palace to visit Queensland, Australia, for landmark pre-season tour

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. will play two matches in the state of Queensland, Australia, this July as part of the club’s pre-season preparations for the 2020/21 campaign, in a first trip of its kind for the...

Read full article

Pre Season

Hodgson draws on Australia experience in tour evaluation

6 Hours ago

Ahead of the club’s confirmation of its participation in the Queensland Champions Cup for its pre-season tour in Australia, Roy Hodgson spoke with Palace TV to express his opinion on the team’s trip...

Read full article

Read Next...

Pre Season

Palace to visit Queensland, Australia, for landmark pre-season tour

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. will play two matches in the state of Queensland, Australia, this July as part of the club’s pre-season preparations for the 2020/21 campaign, in a first trip of its kind for the...

Read full article

Pre Season

Hodgson draws on Australia experience in tour evaluation

6 Hours ago

Ahead of the club’s confirmation of its participation in the Queensland Champions Cup for its pre-season tour in Australia, Roy Hodgson spoke with Palace TV to express his opinion on the team’s trip...

Read full article

Programme

Meet our Australian Academy centre-back

6 Hours ago

Palace are off to Australia on their summer tour, the homeland of promising Eagles Under-23s defender, Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Read full article

Development

Watch how Sakho fared in 6-goal U23s thriller

23 Hours ago

Mamadou Sakho completed a full 90 minutes against Colchester United for Crystal Palace Under-23s yesterday, as the Eagles stormed to a 5-1 victory.

Read full article

View more