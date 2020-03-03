Skip to site footer
Play with Palace legends at Crystal Palace Golf Day

7 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace Golf Day returns this year on Thursday, 14th May and is set to be another memorable afternoon of competing with Palace legends at the stunning 27-hole Fairleigh Golf Club in Warlingham.

You can tee off with some of the most famous names from Palace's history - with regular attendees of this event including Steve Coppell, Andrew Johnson and Jim Cannon - and enjoy a full day of championship golf alongside first class hospitality.

Located in Warlingham, just south of Croydon, Farleigh Golf Club features a championship 18-hole course, award winning dining and 350 acres of tranquil, rolling greens. Designed by Ryder Cup legend John Jacobs and the current host to the PGA Fourball Championship, Farleigh is the ideal backdrop for professional events and, of course, the 2020 Crystal Palace Golf Day

You won't want to miss out on this springtime day of golf, which includes:

  • Breakfast, lunch and gala three-course dinner 
  • Morning 9-hole Texas Scramble and afternoon 18-hole Stableford competition 
  • Playing with a number of Palace legends, with previous names including Jim Cannon, Andrew Johnson and Dean Gordon 
  • A stunning array of team and individual competition prizes 
  • Bonus prizes, a putting competition and the opportunity to test your swing on some of the world’s most prestigious holes on the golf simulator

All of the above is included in an afternoon of cherishable memories for just £649+VAT. 

To book your place at this exclusive event, either click here now or email sales@cpfc.co.uk.


