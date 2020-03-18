Skip to site footer
Attend FREE learn to trade online webinar with eToro

11 Hours ago

As the Official Online Trading Partner of the club, eToro are pleased to offer you a fantastic opportunity to attend a free lunchtime learn to trade online webinar, on Friday 27th March, suitable for all levels - from beginners to experienced traders.

How is the webinar structured?

eToro will educate you on everything about trading, so you understand the fundamentals required to be a successful trader. They will cover:

  • Key trading terms
  • Different trading strategies
  • Market updates (stocks, commodities, currencies, indices, ETFs and cryptoassets)
  • Opportunities for you to ask questions

When: Friday, 27th March

Time: 12:45-2pm

Sign up by clicking here!

Please note the course is for over-18s only.

About eToro

eToro is a global multi-asset investment platform that enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. They are a global community of more than 12 million registered users who share their investment strategies, and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Find out more about eToro here: www.eToro.com


