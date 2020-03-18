Skip to site footer
Free digital programme: Palace 3-0 Arsenal

8 Hours ago

After yesterday's trip to Turf Moor for #YourCPFCMatchday we return to SE25 and more to the point, the Monday night game under the lights against Arsenal in April 2017.

Goals from Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and a penalty from Luka Milivojević secured the emphatic win - a victory that was our first over the Gunners in all competitions since 1994.

To fully complete fans' trip down memory lane for their chosen matchday you can now access, for free, the digital version of the programme from that superb performance at Selhurst Park by clicking here.

Big Sam is the manager, Scott Dann pens his captain's column and we get a first glimpse at our rising star Kian Flanagan. There's plenty more to enjoy and, as always, the odd wry smile at a retrospective read nearly three years old.

