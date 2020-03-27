Skip to site footer
Gallery: Zaha's top images from club photographer Sebastian Frej

13 Hours ago

Club photographer Sebastian Frej is someone that all those associated with Crystal Palace Football Club are aware of.

If you don't know him personally or follow him on social media, at the very least you will have seen him scuttling along the touchline racing to catch the perfect shot. 

First Team

Portrait of an Icon: Coaches and teammates reveal Zaha's Academy story

5 Hours ago

Invariably, these moments have involved Wilfried Zaha, a Crystal Palace icon who made his debut for the Eagles 10 years ago today. Therefore, we tasked Seb with putting together his favourite photos of Zaha from his several years of capturing the famous red and blue.

Above, you can see scroll through his chosen selection - so many magical moments.

