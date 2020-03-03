Skip to site footer
Watch how Sakho fared in 6-goal U23s thriller

5 Hours ago

Mamadou Sakho completed a full 90 minutes against Colchester United for Crystal Palace Under-23s yesterday, as the Eagles stormed to a 5-1 victory.

Palace led 2-0 at half-time with goals from John-Kymani Gordon and Tyrick Mitchell before pulling away with the game through Kian Flanagan and a Tafari Moore own goal.

The match began at breakneck pace and chances continued to rain throughout the clash. Colchester earned a consolation goal when Jake Hutchinson struck from the spot and the converted penalty inspired a resurgent finish from the U's, which Palace's defence did well to battle off.

In the highlights below, you can see how Mamadou managed and all of the game's six goals!

