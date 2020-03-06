Skip to site footer
Huge savings to enjoy on all kit

1 Hour ago

The BIG red and blue kit sale continues, now with the massively popular away kit, worn in our iconic win against Brighton, along with the third kit, worn in the historic win against Manchester United earlier in the season, added into the sale - with savings of up to 40% off the original RRP.

Supporters can also take advantage of the Club Shop's bundle offers, including 2 shirts for £50 on adult sizes and 2 shirts for £40 on junior sizes!

Not only can you enjoy huge savings across all three kits (and the accompanying goalkeeper kit) but also take a look a range of other products included in the sale, including the latest Palace fashion, training wear and accessories.

Roy Hodgson agrees Palace contract extension

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm that manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension, which will see him remain at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2020/21...

Coronavirus guidance ahead of Crystal Palace v Watford

4 Hours ago

The Premier League has issued an update to fans travelling to fixtures this weekend following guidance provided by the Government and the NHS to help control the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. We...

Club statement: zero tolerance on racism

16 Hours ago

The club welcomes this week’s conviction of an individual who was heard abusing one of our players from the away end of the Crystal Palace v Everton game last August at Selhurst Park.

Why England never called Bruce Dyer and the conversation that turned his career

21 Hours ago

The candle smoke had barely settled in the Globe pub, Edmonton, when Bruce Dyer found out he was on the verge of a professional debut for his boyhood club.

