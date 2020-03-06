Huge savings to enjoy on all kit

The BIG red and blue kit sale continues, now with the massively popular away kit, worn in our iconic win against Brighton, along with the third kit, worn in the historic win against Manchester United earlier in the season, added into the sale - with savings of up to 40% off the original RRP.

Supporters can also take advantage of the Club Shop's bundle offers, including 2 shirts for £50 on adult sizes and 2 shirts for £40 on junior sizes!

Not only can you enjoy huge savings across all three kits (and the accompanying goalkeeper kit) but also take a look a range of other products included in the sale, including the latest Palace fashion, training wear and accessories.

Click the banner below to shop now...