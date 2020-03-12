Skip to site footer
WATCH: Palace Academy triumph in Israel closer

2 Hours ago

In episode three of Palace TV's Academy in Israel documentary, the Eagles overcome adversity in emphatic fashion on the final playing day of their Winter Tournament, securing a fantastic final position in dramatic style.

After the lads earn yet another stellar result, Chairman Steve Parish addresses them in the changing room post-match.

"Absolutely outstanding," he says. "You stuck at it, hung in there, hung in the game, kept going, kept going, got the result. Absolutely so proud of you. Everybody back home will be watching you, everybody will be proud; your families, all the supporters.

"All we want is for you to succeed, to see as many of you in the first-team as possible. That’s why I come, so I can get to know you a little bit, get to know your names, keep looking out for you and keep willing you on."

Another influential figure who met and spoke with some of the lads on their final competitive day was Avram Grant, with the former Chelsea boss watching Maccabi Tel Aviv as an experienced academy coach and former Tel Aviv manager.

Having taken photos and spoken with a few of the Chelsea- and Ghana-following Eagles, Grant explains the importance of tournament football. He says: "You cannot compare if you play all the league games, it’s not like one tournament abroad. It’s experience.

"You see different football and football now is international. If you look at the Premier League, look at Crystal Palace, the players are coming from more than 10 countries."

See how the lads end on a memorable high in Israel with episode three below! And stay tuned for episode four tomorrow, when the team travel to Jerusalem, reflect on a successful tournament and round-up in style with the most competitive match of them all: beach football.

Alternatively, by logging in or signing up to Palace TV, you can watch the full series without having to wait! Enjoy it in one go here. Or if you're reading in the official app, just click 'Palace TV' for every episode.

