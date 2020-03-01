Ticket prices, dates and points for Leicester v Palace on April 11

Crystal Palace face Leicester City at the King Power stadium on 11th April at 15:00, and you can find out all of the information you need for tickets below.

Ticket prices:

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £25

Under-22s: £25

Under-18s: £20

Under-16s: £15

Under-12s: £10

Sales phases

10am Monday 2nd March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 3rd March: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Wednesday 4th March: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 5th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets)

Please note, tickets went on sale to Away Season Ticket holders on Friday, 28th February.

Coach travel

10am departure from Selhurst Park

£21 per ticket

Tickets for Leicester v Palace can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.