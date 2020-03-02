Watch Sakho start for U23s in step closer to fitness

Mamadou Sakho will start for Crystal Palace Under-23s this afternoon against Colchester United as he continues to step up his recovery from injury.

You can watch how Mama fares live from 13:00 as he plays his first competitive match since being substituted against Norwich City on New Year's Day.

Sakho will kick-off at the centre of a strong Development defence - with Nikola Tavares and Tyrick Mitchell both having first-team experience from pre-season and substitute berths in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Brandon Pierrick receives a starting place with 16-year-old John-Kymani Gordon up front.

To watch the Development lads live at 13:00, click here now! Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can watch this broadcast for free as part of their Membership.

Palace: Jacob Russell, Tavares, Mitchell, M.Boateng, Sakho, Rich-Baghuelou, Aveiro, McGregor, Gordon, Kirby, Pierrick.

Subs: Luthra, Flanagan, D.Boateng, Trialist, Street.