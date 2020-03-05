Van Aanholt edges four-horse race for February ManBetX Player of the Month

Patrick van Aanholt has been named ManBetX Player of the Month for February by Crystal Palace fans, beating three teammates by a margin of just 1.7%.

Van Aanholt, who featured in every minute of Palace’s four games in February, collected 20.1% of fans’ votes, with Jordan Ayew (19.2%), Vicente Guaita (19.2%, one vote behind Ayew) and Gary Cahill (18.4%) running him very close for first place.

But Van Aanholt’s performances across the month Palace collected six points from four games in pipped the others to the post. The Dutchman’s goal against Newcastle United secured the Eagles a win over the Magpies and will go down as one of his more striking efforts in south London.

Defensively, the left-back also helped guide the club to keeping two clean sheets from their last two matches, making nine clearances across the month.

Speaking with Palace TV after receiving his trophy, Van Aanholt said: "I'm very pleased, it's always nice to get rewarded for the things you do. Hopefully there's more to come.

"I still feel like I can improve more but I came back strong and I'm ready to move on. Thanks very much for voting!"

Hear more from Pat on being Player of the Month below!