Team news: Schlupp makes return alongside unchanged XI v Watford

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp is named in his first matchday squad since sustaining an injury in early December, as Roy Hodgson fields the same starting XI that defeated both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in recent weeks.

The Palace manager has made just one tweak to his 18-man squad, with Schlupp taking the place of Cenk Tosun to take on Watford today.

Luka Milivojevic remains on the bench with Gary Cahill retaining the captaincy. 

Watford make one change to the side which overcame league leaders Liverpool last Saturday as Roberto Pereya takes the place of Gerard Deulofeu, who has just had surgery on his ACL.

On the bench, former Palace man Adrian Mariappa fills the space left by Pereya's starting berth.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Kouyaté, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Meyer, Townsend.

Watford: Foster, Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenia, Capoue, Hughes, Doucoure, Sarr, Pereyra, Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Mariappa, Chalobah, Pussetto, Welbeck, Gray.

